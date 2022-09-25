Boy gets finger stuck in Pattaya Irish Pub door

A 5-year-old boy learned the hard way not to stick his fingers in keyholes.

Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation volunteers needed about 20 minutes Sept. 23 to cut through the metal on a door in Murphy’s Irish Pub Pattaya-Darkside restaurant on Soi Wat Boonsamphan where the Thai-Irish boy got his index finger stuck in a sliding door.







There were lots of tears from the boy, but he was unhurt.

His mother, Kanchana Chaikum, 34, said she was working in the restaurant and let her two sons play inside. But boys will be boys and one son stuck his finger where he shouldn’t have.





































