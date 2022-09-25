Thai police seize large assets and cash from online gambling network

The Crime Suppression Division (CSD) has seized more than 460 million baht in assets and cash during coordinated raids on 52 locations in 10 provinces believed to be connected to a major online gambling network headquartered in Khon Kaen province.

The CSD said the raids led to the arrest of more than forty individuals.







CSD’s 3rd subdivision superintendent Pol Col Wiwat Chitsophakul stated that the gang opened three online gambling websites three years ago to offer multiple forms of gambling, which required funds to be pre-deposited. Once funds were transferred to these accounts, they were quickly withdrawn and moved to other accounts to evade detection. They have since registered as many as 50,000 members.







Pol Col Wiwat added that items seized during the raids were seven million baht cash, ATM cards, more than 200 bank books, and 41 cell phones.

Following the raids, Kamonsit Wongbutnoi, assistant secretary-general of the Anti-Money Laundering Office, stated that the names of individuals who opened bank accounts for these illegal activities would be placed on a blacklist and prohibited from opening new bank accounts in the future. (NNT)

































