Flood-battered families in central Thailand get help from government

Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam on Saturday made a visit to flood-hit Uthai Thani province to hand out relief packages to affected communities.

A total of 1,500 bags of relief items were distributed among local residents. On this occasion, the deputy premier took the opportunity to inquire into the plights and issues local communities were facing so that the administration could roll out support accordingly. Their inputs will also be incorporated into government policies and future development projects. Two communities he traveled to were Sakae Krang and Hat Thanong in the capital district of the inundated city.







In his meeting with local authorities, Mr. Wissanu was briefed on the latest flood situation, actions taken to mitigate its impact including urgent responses and follow-up assistance, and obstacles that were diminishing the effectiveness of water management and flood response operations.



Mr. Wissanu, later on, traveled to Nakhon Sawan Province where he met up with local administrative officers and people in Phayuha Sub-District and Krok Phra District. Similar to his mission in Uthai Thani, the deputy prime minister distributed relief supplies to flood-affected residents, as well as listened to their complaints and suggestions.







The current administration led by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has been at the forefront of tackling water-related hazards and natural disasters, with cabinet ministers having in recent weeks visited all corners of the country to lend a helping hand to those in need. (NNT)







































