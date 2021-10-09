Thai Justice Ministry sets to seize 10 billion baht money and assets from key drug dealers next year

The Ministry of Justice has set a goal to seize 10 billion baht from drug sellers next year. On a separate note, the ministry said the new narcotics bill could help reduce the number of convicts and relieve density at prisons.







Minister of Justice Somsak Thepsutin announced the outcomes of Thailand’s narcotics prevention and suppression, while outlining the new narcotics code that will enable agencies to adopt a more proactive approach to drug suppression.

According to the announcement, this new narcotic code bill will help officials better track down key players in drug trade and enable retroactive seizure of assets.



The Ministry of Justice hopes a new punishment guideline under the new bill would give convicts a chance at redemption, while the special parole eligibility would help reduce the number of inmates at prisons by at least 20,000.

The Minister of Justice said anti-drug officials will now focus on seizing the assets of those involved with drug trade, as the new code enables up to 10 years of retroactive charges.

The Ministry of Justice has set a target to seize 10 billion baht worth of assets from drug rings with 5% of the amount at 500 million baht to be given as rewards for informants.

The minister on this occasion expressed his satisfaction with the work of the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) in the past year, notably international cooperation in the suppression of international drug networks, investigations leading to the seizure of assets worth 7.3 billion baht, rehabilitation campaigns for drug addicts, the legalization of Kratom, and the drafting of 3 new drug-related laws. (NNT)



























