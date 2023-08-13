Flash-flood warnings issued for provinces along Mekong River due to heavy rains until Aug 15

As torrential downpours persist, residents across eight northern and upper northeastern provinces have been placed on high alert for potential flash flooding. The Mekong River, already breaching its banks in certain districts, could see its water levels continue to rise until Aug 15 due to heavy rains.

The National Water Command Center issued a warning on Aug 9, drawing attention to the elevated accumulation of rain in the lower Mekong basin and Lao’s Bolikhamsai province. This heightened accumulation has left little capacity for potential overflow, prompting concerns of escalating flood risks.







The provinces of Chiang Rai, Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen, and Ubon Ratchathani have been advised by authorities to take precautionary measures against potential flooding from August 10 to 15.

Local authorities are urging residents, particularly in vulnerable villages, to remain vigilant and prepare for possible evacuation to higher ground. The water level of the Mekong River in Nong Khai’s capital district reached its highest level of the year at 11.35 meters on Aug 10, with the provincial Hydrological Survey Center reporting a rapid rise of three to five centimeters per hour.

Nong Khai’s Tha Bo district has already witnessed more than 1,000 rai of plantation land in low-lying areas succumb to inundation as the Mekong River overflowed its banks.







Nakhon Phanom’s capital district has experienced a rise in the Mekong River’s water level to 10.9 meters, just 1.6 meters shy of the critical level. Wanchai Chanporn, the province’s governor, has ordered continuous water level monitoring and assistance for those affected by flooding in the four adjacent districts – Ban Phaeng, Tha Uthen, Muang, and That Phanom.

In Bueng Kan, Governor Narucha Kosacivilize reported a significant surge in the Mekong River’s water level, reaching 11.5 meters, a level not seen in three years and perilously close to the critical 12-meter mark. (NNT)





















