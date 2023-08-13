OIC commends Thailand’s peaceful development in southern border provinces

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has lauded Thailand’s achievements in fostering development and peace in its southern border provinces, where a diverse population of various faiths coexist harmoniously. This commendation came during a visit by Hissein Brahim Taha, Secretary-General of the OIC, who was welcomed by Caretaker Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha.







Taha’s visit to Thailand, hosted by Caretaker Foreign Affairs Minister Don Pramudwinai, has signified a strengthening of the bond between Thailand and the OIC. The OIC official, during the visit, highlighted Thailand’s steadfast commitment to religious freedom, which allows individuals to practice their faith freely and equally, regardless of their beliefs.

According to Taha, Thailand’s success in establishing an environment of tranquility and growth in the southern border provinces has garnered admiration during multiple OIC meetings.







With a shared aspiration to broaden their partnership, the OIC and Thailand are actively exploring avenues for collaboration in sectors where Thailand holds expertise, particularly within African nations. Gen Prayut also expressed Thailand’s readiness to contribute to critical areas such as public health, food security, climate change, and sustainable development through a collaborative trilateral effort.







In a significant development, the OIC secretary-general invited Thailand to share its valuable knowledge in agriculture and the philosophy of the sufficiency economy with African countries. This exchange aims to promote self-reliant and sustainable development models that uplift all members of society, leaving no one behind.

As an observer state within the OIC, Thailand has designated its Royal Thai Ambassador in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to assume the role of Permanent Representative to the OIC. This appointment is expected to facilitate the strengthening of relations and cooperation between both parties, ensuring a more seamless exchange of ideas and initiatives. (NNT)





















