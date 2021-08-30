Five hospitals in Bangkok now designated as vaccination center for foreign nationals

- From February 28 to August 29, 2021, Thailand has already administered over 30.9 million doses of vaccines. Of this number, 275,188 doses have been administered yesterday
- The Education Ministry plans to vaccinate more than 4 million students aged 12–18 years old with the Pfizer vaccine next month. The ministry will roll out 3 million Pfizer vaccine doses, arriving in September, for students aged 12–18 across the country while, seeking more doses to cover more than 4 million students. Vaccinations are projected to be completed in a month before schools reopen
- Successful registrants who have signed up for vaccination at https://expatvac.consular.go.th can direct their queries regarding the vaccination process (problem-solving/appointment follow-up/technical error) to [email protected]
- Five hospitals in Bangkok Metropolitan Area are now designated as vaccination center for foreign nationals including BNH hospital, Bumrungrad Hospital, Bangkok Hospital, MedPark Hospital and Samitivej Hospital
- The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand will allow the resumption of domestic air travel in the country’s dark red zone including Bangkok from the 1st of September. According to the Airport of Thailand (AOT), Domestic air travel will resume with some restrictions such as air passengers will still have to comply with the various restrictions imposed by destination airports, use of some tracking mobile apps as well as full vaccination certificates, airlines are also allowed to increase the load factor to 70% from 50% to help lower the air fare, in-flight food and drinks are still prohibited (NNT)