About 3 million Thais to receive booster shots as their immunity declines after 6 months

Thailand’s Department of Disease Control (DDC) reports that the Public Health Ministry will administer COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to about 3 million people.

DDC Director-General Dr. Opas Karnkawinpong said the Public Health Ministry’s subcommittee on COVID-19 vaccination agreed that the booster shots will be given from late September through October. The vaccine type to be used depends on availability at that time.







Earlier, Public Health Commission vice chairman Dr. Chalermchai Boonyaleephan advised that elderly people should have a booster shot, as their immunity declines rapidly in the six months following the second dose.

He said immunity levels and prophylactic efficacy decreased sequentially with Pfizer’s mRNA vaccine, especially when the delta variant is spreading around the world and affecting the efficacy of all vaccines. As per a Pfizer report, immunity levels in the elderly, who have received two shots, were lower than in younger healthcare professionals. Therefore, the provision of booster shots now requires serious attention. (NNT)



























