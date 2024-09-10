First-phase digital wallet handout targets state welfare cardholders, people with disabilities

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Ministry of Finance has announced that a 10,000 baht digital wallet handout will begin later this month, targeting state welfare cardholders and people with disabilities. Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira said on Sep 9 that around 14.5 million individuals, including 13.5 million state welfare cardholders and 2.2 million people with disabilities, will receive the payments after September 20.

Pichai also attributed a recent inflow of approximately 100 billion baht into the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) to various factors, including increased investor confidence, government policy announcements, and regulatory adjustments on short selling. He mentioned the launch of the Vayupak Fund 1, which will be listed on the SET on October 1, as another contributor to market optimism.







Minister Pichai pointed to the downward trend in interest rates as a factor attracting more cash flow into the Thai stock market, stressing the need for measures that build investor confidence to sustain this momentum.

According to Pichai, the Finance Ministry is also considering tax reforms to close the income gap, including introducing negative income tax and potential changes to personal and corporate tax rates to boost Thailand’s competitiveness. (NNT)





































