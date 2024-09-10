Chiang Rai market flooded for 8th time this year

CHIANG RAI, Thailand – The Sailomjoy Market in Mae Sai district, Chiang Rai province, has been inundated by floodwaters for the eighth time this year, local authorities reported on Tuesday.

The recurring floods have been attributed to heavy rainfall caused by the influence of Typhoon Yagi, hitting Vietnam.



Despite the storm weakening into a low-pressure area, the region continues to experience torrential downpours, leading to rising water levels in the Sai River in Thai province of Chiang Rai.

The latest flooding has submerged the market, forcing vendors to evacuate and move their goods to higher ground. The area beneath the Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge has been particularly affected, with floodwaters reaching as far as the Saylomjoy Market intersection.







In neighboring Chiang Khong district, the Mekong River has also seen a rise in water levels due to increased rainfall and water flow from its tributaries. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation in Chiang Saen, Chiang Khong, and Wiang Kaen districts.

The Thai Meteorological Department has issued a warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall in the northern, northeastern, and eastern parts of the country, with a risk of flash floods and landslides. (TNA)







































