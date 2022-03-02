First group of Thai evacuees returned from Ukraine

The first group of 38 Thai evacuees from Ukraine reached Suvarnabhumi airport on a Thai Airways International flight this morning.

They said they were happy to return home safely.

The happiness came from all the 38 Thai people when they reached their homeland and left behind the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The Thai embassy in Warsaw coordinated their evacuation from Ukraine to Romania. The group boarded Thai Airways International’s flight TG923 from Frankfurt and it landed at Suvarnabhumi airport at 6.20am.



The returnees underwent RT-PCR tests for COVID-19 and went to the Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute to wait for test results. They entered the country through the Test & Go scheme.

There are not many Thais in Ukraine, about 250 people. Most of them are masseuses and spa workers. Another group of 58 Thai evacuees were scheduled to arrive at the airport around midday today. The total number of Thai returnees from Ukraine will be 96 today. (TNA)





















































