Thailand and India ‘Air Travel bubble’ approved; direct flights this month

The Cabinet has approved the establishment of an air travel bubble with India, which is scheduled to begin later this month.

According to Deputy Government Spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek, the bubble, proposed by the Ministry of Transport, was forwarded to the Cabinet for consideration following the conclusion of the deal with Delhi. The bubble was established following the suspension of commercial flights between the two nations in late March due to an outbreak of COVID-19 infections in India.



The spokesperson added that the agreement provides direct flights between Thailand and India, which are expected to commence later this month. Only Thai, Indian, Nepali and Bhutanese nationals, as well as those nations originating in Thailand or India and possessing a valid visa to enter either country, will be able to fly under the arrangement. Airlines will also be responsible for conducting background checks on passengers prior to granting boarding passes.







Rachada said the resumption of commercial flights between Thailand and India will provide relief to companies operating the route, whose earnings have been impacted by the pandemic. She added that resumed air travel from India will significantly increase the number of overall visitors to Thailand. (NNT)



































