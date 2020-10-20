Young Thai demonstrators released and vowed to carry on the activities

Nineteen anti-government demonstrators who had rallied at the Democracy Monument were temporarily released and vowed to continue with their movements.







Among them was singer Chaiamorn Kaewwiboonpan also known as Ammy ‘The Bottom Blues’ who was released at the Bangkok Remand Prison as allowed by the Appeal Court. He was among the 19 people arrested for joining a demonstration at the Democracy Monument on Oct 13.

Mr Chaiamorn said despite his release he was unhappy because other demonstration leaders like Jatupat Boonpattararaksa, aka Pai Dao Din, and Panupong Jadnok, aka Mike Rayong, were detained.









He vowed to continue with demonstration movements and thanked everyone who had taken good care of him and his friends in the prison.

Mr Chaiamorn said it was difficult to be in the prison because everyone stayed in the same cell. Cellmates helped him and his friends well when it came to food and everyday life, he said.

Mr Chaiamorn said he had not known about the crackdown on demonstrators at Pathumwan intersection on Friday because he had been detained.

He and 18 other released people talked with supporters for about 30 minutes before leaving the prison’s vicinity. (TNA)











