First group of 62 Thai evacuees from Iran safely reaches Türkiye

ANKARA, Türkiye – The first group of Thai nationals evacuated from Iran safely arrived in Türkiye at the Kapıköy border checkpoint.

On March 7, 2026 at 6:40 p.m. local time, officials at the Kapıköy border checkpoint welcomed a delegation from the Department of Consular Affairs, led by Deputy Director-General Bancha Yuenyongchongcharoen, and representatives from the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, led by Chargé d’Affaires Phanchita Rommayanont. The delegation received 62 Thai nationals, led by Shayanid Prasertpol, Counselor at the Royal Thai Embassy in Tehran, who had safely departed Iran via the Razi border crossing and entered Türkiye through the Kapıköy checkpoint.







The Operations Center has provided accommodation, meals, relief kits, and essential supplies for the evacuees during their temporary stay in Van, awaiting onward travel to Thailand on March 8 and 9, 2026.

The evacuation was conducted in line with the Royal Thai Government’s policy to assist Thai nationals in the Middle East affected by the ongoing conflict, ensuring their immediate and safe departure from high-risk areas.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs thanks the Iranian and Turkish authorities for their support in facilitating the evacuation. Thai nationals in the Middle East are advised to closely follow updates and announcements from Royal Thai Embassies and Consulates-General.

The Thai public can access up-to-date information on the Department of Consular Affairs’ Facebook page. For further inquiries, please contact the Department of Consular Affairs Call Center at +66 0-2572-8442 or the Protection of Thai Nationals Abroad Division hotlines at +66 096-216-1837, +66 096-183-6736, and +66 064-564-7573. (NNT)



































