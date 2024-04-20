Firm stance against airspace violations at Thai-Myanmar border

The Thai-Myanmar border region experienced escalated conflict on Apr 20, as resistance forces targeted Myanmar’s military Battalion 275 with mortar and drone strikes. The assault took place beneath the Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge No. 2 near Yebu village in Myawaddy Township, Kayin State, just 1.5 kilometers from the border. The sound of gunfire was distinctly audible from Mae Sot district in Tak province.







To address the rising tensions, the Royal Thai Air Force dispatched two F-16 fighter jets to patrol the border regions in Kamphaeng Phet and Tak provinces, a firm stance against airspace violations.

Meanwhile, in Mae Hong Son province, the resistance launched 60 mm mortars, some of which landed within Thai territory in Sob Moei subdistrict. The area near the Yuam River in Mae Sam Laep subdistrict was also impacted by 120 mm mortars the previous day, though no injuries or damage were reported.









Over the past week, the intensity of conflict in Myawaddy has decreased slightly following its capture by resistance forces. However, the Myanmar military is actively attempting to recapture the area. New facilities have been established to detain captured Myanmar soldiers, adding to those under the management of the National Karen Army, which currently holds over 600 detainees.

Experts indicate that the conflict in Myanmar has intensified into a full-scale war, with the government maintaining control over critical military and strategic locations despite the resistance’s attempts to carve out liberated zones. (NNT)





































