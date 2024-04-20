Thailand issues travel advisory amid Israel-Iran conflict

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a travel advisory for Thai citizens, recommending they avoid travel to the Israel-Iran region due to the ongoing conflict. The ministry has also instructed Thai embassies in Israel, Iran, and Jordan to prepare for potential emergencies and possible evacuations.

Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara recently facilitated a remote meeting with ambassadors in Tel Aviv, Tehran, and Amman to discuss and coordinate the necessary precautions during this volatile period. While there are currently no reports of Thai nationals being affected by the conflict, the situation remains highly unpredictable.







Thai citizens who are residing in or traveling to these areas are advised to stay vigilant, monitor local news, and keep in touch with the nearest Thai embassy for updates and guidance.

In case of emergency, Thai nationals can seek assistance through the following channels:

Embassy of Thailand in Tel Aviv:

Emergency hotline: +972 546368150, +972 503673195

Email: [email protected]

Facebook: www.facebook.com/thaiembassytelaviv









Embassy of Thailand in Tehran:

Emergency hotline: +98 912 500 7933, +98 912 159 8699

Email: [email protected]

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ThailandinIran

For additional support, Thai citizens can also contact the Department of Consular Affairs’ call center, available 24/7, at 02 572 8442. (NNT)





































