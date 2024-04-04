Fire breaks out on ferry 3 miles off Koh Tao, Surat Thani – all passengers evacuated

A fire broke out on a night ferry, carrying passengers and goods while heading to Koh Tao from a pier in Surat Thani on the morning of April 4.

The ferry carried approximately 97 Thai and foreign passengers and 11 crew members, totaling 108 individuals.

The vessel departed Surat Thani at 11 p.m. on Wednesday and was expected to arrive at the island in the morning.







Additionally, there were numerous cars, motorcycles, and consumer goods on board.

The fire started in the ship’s engine room and quickly spread. At the time of the incident, the ship was about 3 miles off the coast of Koh Tao.

Authorities and private ship operators successfully evacuated all passengers and crew members safely, although some suffered from smoke inhalation.

Rescue teams transported them to hospitals. The cause of the fire is under investigation. (TNA)







































