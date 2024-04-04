Thai Police told to clamp down online gambling and call scamming operations within 30 days

The Royal Thai Police (RTP) has instructed the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau to use advanced tools for stringent actions against website-related crimes.

This initiative is in response to Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin's mandate for the RTP to clamp down on scammers, online gambling, and fake news operations run by call centers within a 30-day period.







Police General Kit-rat Panpetch, the Acting RTP Commissioner General, relayed the Prime Minister’s command to the force, clarifying that anyone found complicit, including government personnel, will face legal action.

Addressing inquiries on the repercussions for officials if tangible progress is not observed after 30 days, the acting police chief mentioned the need for patience, as the Prime Minister believes the results will speak for themselves to the public.







Concerning the ongoing investigation involving Deputy Police Chief Police General Surachate Hakparn, Kit-rat noted that the investigation is proceeding according to legal protocols, entrusting the process to the investigative officers’ discretion.

The RTP's legal department is currently reviewing the details of this case, with subsequent considerations to be made by Police General Kit-rat.







Previously, the Criminal Court had issued an arrest warrant for Police General Surachate related to a gambling website case after he missed three summonses. Nonetheless, the Deputy National Police Chief surrendered to the authorities to address the allegations shortly after the investigators secured an arrest warrant on Tuesday. (NNT)
































