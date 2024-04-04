Upcoming ‘MICHELIN Guide Thailand 2025’ to include Chonburi

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is delighted to announce that the upcoming MICHELIN Guide Thailand 2025 will expand its reach to cover Chonburi, a seaside province located some 80 kilometres from Bangkok.

TAT Governor, Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool, said “The Guide’s coverage expansion to Chonburi is convinced to yield benefits to both the province itself and the country. Among them are increasing the market value of local gastronomy, generating income for local communities, and stimulating national economic growth.”







Chonburi is a vibrant coastal province popular among not only Bangkokians who seek the nearest escape from hectic work schedules, but also domestic and foreign visitors who travel from far and wide.

The tourist attractions in Chonburi can serve many types of visitors. Besides local traditions, regional specialities, and fresh seafood, Chonburi is a beach lover’s paradise, with well-known destinations including Bang Saen, Pattaya, and Ko Lan.







Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the MICHELIN Guides, said “Chonburi has enough to keep travellers occupied during their stays – from beautiful beaches, peaceful temples, local cultural performances, varied festival activities to diverse eateries, stalls, and even a fascinating night life.

“The fresh seafood, unique local delicacies, and beachfront dining experiences are also great features. All these shape Chonburi into a lively tourist destination. Our inspection team can’t wait to explore its gastronomic scene!”







The MICHELIN Guide Thailand has played a crucial role in promoting Thai food to the world in a way that affirms the country as a top gastro-tourism destination.

This substantially supports the government’s national soft-power strategy focusing on the 5Fs of Food, Fashion, Film, Fight, and Festival, which aims to accelerate Thailand’s global competitiveness in terms of tourism.

“Rich and diverse cuisine, or “Food”, is one of the soft-power foundations attracting tourists from all over the world to Thailand,” Ms. Thapanee said. “As an influential gastronomic reference to food enthusiasts worldwide, The MICHELIN Guide showcases Thailand’s dynamic and captivating culinary landscape that adds more meaningful value to the country’s tourism industry.”







The MICHELIN Guide in Thailand 2025 is scheduled to be released at the end of 2024.

In this eighth edition, Chonburi becomes the latest destination, joining Bangkok (since 2018); Bangkok’s surrounding provinces, Phuket and Phang-Nga (since 2019); Chiang Mai (since 2020); Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya (since 2022); Isan (since 2023); Ko Samui and Surat Thani (since 2024).

Bangkok’s surrounding provinces consist of Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan and Samut Sakhon.







Isan is represented by four distinctive provinces of Khon Kaen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Ubon Ratchathani and Udon Thani.

To learn more about The MICHELIN Guide, please visit guide.michelin.com/th/en, or follow updates regarding the 2025 MICHELIN Guide Thailand on Facebook: facebook.com/MichelinGuideThailand. (TAT)































