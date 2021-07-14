Financial aid for businesses affected by lockdown in Bangkok and 9 provinces

The Cabinet has approved a 42-billion-baht package of financial assistance for people and businesses affected by the government’s partial COVID-19 lockdown of Bangkok and nine other provinces.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said the Cabinet has approved new COVID-19 relief measures, proposed by an economic team, as the government is trying to compensate and help people survive this crisis the best they can.







According to National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) secretary-general Danucha Pichayanan, these relief measures are intended for both businesses and workers in the 10 affected provinces. Business sectors in the financial assistance program include construction, hotels, food services, art, entertainment and recreation.



He said workers registered under Section 33 of the Social Security Act will receive half their salary in compensation, up to a maximum 10,000 baht (or 7,500 baht for non-Thais). Self-employed people registered for social security will get payments of 5,000 baht. Employers under the social security system will be compensated with 3,000 baht per employee, up to a maximum 600,000 baht. (NNT)



















