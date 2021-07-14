Details of ‘Day 1 to Day 14’ in Samui Plus program for foreign visitors

Information on the ‘Samui Plus’ program for fully vaccinated international tourists visiting Koh Samui plus Koh Pha-ngan and Koh Tao between July and December 2021.
Eligible Travelers
- Tourists should come from a country/territory in the approved list and must have stayed there at least 21 days before departure, except those with residence in Thailand returning from a journey in those approved countries/territories.
- They must have been fully vaccinated with a vaccine approved by Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) or the World Health Organisation (WHO) for at least 14 days and have a valid Vaccine Certificate. In the case a traveller is regarded as a high COVID-19 risk due to proximity with an infected person during the trip or in Thailand, that traveller will be placed under the medical protocol as determined by the MoPH.
- Children under 18 are not required to be vaccinated if travelling with fully vaccinated parents/guardians.
- All travelers including children must have received a negative COVID-19 test by the RT-PCR method within 72 hours before the travel date.
- All travelers must have medical insurance with COVID-19 treatment coverage of at least US$100,000.
Applying for a COE
- Travelers must submit the necessary documents and obtain a Certificate of Entry (COE) at https://coethailand.mfa.go.th.
The documents required for COE issuance are:
-A valid passport with 6 months validity.
-Vaccination Certificate.
-COVID-19 health insurance with minimum coverage of US$100,000.
-Air ticket.
-Fully paid booking for the first 7 nights’ accommodation in a ‘Samui Extra Plus’ hotel and the remaining 7 nights in a ‘SHA Plus’ hotel (in case of staying less than 7 nights, this document must be for a ‘Samui Extra Plus’ accommodation only).
-Proof of payment of COVID-19 testing; the number of tests depends on the intended duration of stay.
*Visa (if required).
Departure from Origin
- Travelers must have confirmation of COE approval (a print-out copy).
8. Travelers must get a COVID-19 test (RT-PCR) only 72 hours before departure with a negative result.
9. Travelers must stay in the designated area for at least 14 nights. If staying less than 14 nights, they must travel out of Thailand via a direct international flight or a dedicated flight by Bangkok Airways to connect with a direct international flight at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport.
Transfer at Suvarnabhumi Airport
- Arrival and disembarkation is at GATE E10 at Suvarnabhumi Airport.
- Airline staff will escort passengers to the Health Control Checkpoint at Concourse F.
- The Thailand Plus application must be installed.
- Go through the Immigration process at the FAST-TRACK area.
- Airline staff will escort passengers to the security checkpoint and wait at GATE D4.
- Board at GATE D4 and take the bus to embark the Bangkok Airways aircraft at the Remote Parking Stand.
Arrival at Samui
- Arrive at Samui Airport and disembark at GATE 5 (International Arrival).
- The Mor Chana application must be installed and registration be done for the Samui Health Pass.
- Proceed through the Customs Clearance.
- Arrive at the ‘Samui Extra Plus’ hotel in the designated vehicle.
During the Stay
- The RT-PCR test will be conducted according to the length of stay (on Day 0, Day 6-7 and 12-13).
-DAY 0: WAITING: The first RT-PCR test will be conducted at the ‘Samui Extra Plus’ hotel, and the traveler must wait in their room for the result.
-DAY 1-3 Chilling at the hotel: After receiving a negative test result, travelers can then relax and use services in the area that the ‘Samui Extra Plus’ hotel has allocated.
-DAY 4-7 Sealed Route: Travelers can travel in districts of Samui according to the specified route and travel program.
-DAY 6 or 7: The second RT-PCR test will be conducted at the ‘Samui Extra Plus’ hotel.
-DAY 8-14 Relaxation: Travelers must stay at a ‘SHA Plus’ hotel, and after receiving a negative test result, can travel within Samui, Koh Pha-ngan and Koh Tao with a follow-up with the specified IT system.
-DAY 12 or 13: The third RT-PCR test will be conducted at the approved hospital.
- Travelers must strictly follow the D-M-H-T-T-A measures: D – Distancing, M – Mask wearing, H- Handwashing, T – Temperature check, T – Testing for COVID-19, and A – Alert application. Masks must be worn at all times in public areas; such as, hotels, swimming pools, beaches, etc., as well as in any vehicle with two or more people.
Before Departing
- Travelers can go from Koh Samui, Koh Pha-ngan and Koh Tao to other provinces in Thailand as long as they provide proof of at least 14 nights stay, 3 RT-PCR test results, and evidence of disease control according to the destination’s regulations.
* Remarks
Samui+ Model has 16 Standard Operation Procedures (SOP):
(1) Arrival
(2) Car & Van Transfers
(3) Hotel Arrival
(4) Full Quarantine
(5) Area Quarantine
(6) Sealed Beach
(7) Boat & Yacht
(8) Wellness
(9) Guide & Services
(10) Boat Transfer
(11) Port
(12) SHA+ Hotel
(13) Scuba Diving
(14) Restaurant
(15) Water Sports Activity
(16) Departure