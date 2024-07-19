Finance Ministry set to demonstrate use of digital wallet app on July 24

Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat is set to demonstrate the use of the digital wallet app on July 24th, expressing confidence that the system will be ready for registration starting August 1st.

He addressed concerns raised by the Bank of Thailand (BOT) Governor, assuring that the issues with fiscal discipline are unfounded, though he acknowledged concerns about the system’s security.







Julapun explained that BOT Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput could not attend the policy meeting on July 15th due to overseas commitments but conveyed his concerns through the Deputy Governor. These concerns focused on ensuring the system’s security and preventing misuse.

The Deputy Finance Minister assured that the BOT would review the system within 15 days before it goes live. Measures have been proposed to disqualify individuals who previously misused government programs, such as the “Khon La Krueng” scheme, from receiving the 10,000 baht digital wallet benefit and future government assistance.









During the major announcement on July 24th, Julapun will provide detailed information and timelines and demonstrate the app. The system will notify disqualified individuals, and there will be an appeal process if errors are found.

Julapun emphasized the readiness of the system and encouraged the public to complete their identity verification via the app. He also warned against fraudulent websites, stressing that official registration will only be through the government app. (NNT)





































