Thunderstorms and heavy rainfall expected in Bangkok, eastern region and across Thailand

The Meteorological Department has issued a warning that several areas in Thailand will experience heavy rain, with some places in the eastern region (including Pattaya) facing very heavy rainfall. Residents in these areas are advised to be cautious of potential dangers from heavy to very heavy rain. In Bangkok and its vicinity, thunderstorms are expected in 70% of the area.







The weather forecast for the next 24 hours indicates that the monsoon trough lies across the upper northern and upper northeastern regions, combined with a rather strong southwesterly monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, southern Thailand, the Gulf of Thailand, central, and eastern regions. These conditions will cause heavy rainfall in many areas of Thailand, with very heavy rain in some parts of the eastern region. Residents in these areas should be cautious of the dangers from heavy to very heavy rain and the accumulated rainfall, which could lead to flash floods and forest runoff, especially in the foothill areas near waterways and low-lying areas.







The sea conditions in the upper Andaman Sea and upper Gulf of Thailand are quite strong, with waves 2-3 meters high and over 3 meters high in thunderstorm areas. The lower Andaman Sea has waves about 2 meters high and over 2 meters high in thunderstorm areas. Mariners in these areas should navigate with caution and avoid sailing in thunderstorm areas. Small boats in the upper Andaman Sea and upper Gulf of Thailand should refrain from leaving the shore during this period.

In Bangkok and its vicinity, thunderstorms are expected in 70% of the area, with minimum temperatures ranging from 26-27°C and maximum temperatures ranging from 33-35°C.









































