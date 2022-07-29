Final budget approved for new zoo on 300 rai of land off Bangkok

The government has disbursed a second and final installment of its budget totaling 4.3 billion baht for constructing a new zoo to replace Bangkok’s Dusit Zoo, which closed down four years ago.

According to Deputy Government Spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek, the Cabinet approved the final budget on Tuesday (26 July) in order to fund the remaining zoo construction and other expenses over the next four years.







In January, the Cabinet gave the go-ahead for the first installment, valued at 5.3 billion baht.

Rachada added that the facility has allowed the public to visit certain sections of the facility where animals relocated from Dusit Zoo are housed, ahead of the zoo’s soft opening in 2026.

The new zoo in Pathum Thani’s Thanyaburi district is situated on 300 rai of land graciously donated by His Majesty the King.









































