Foreigners in Thailand warned of jail terms and hefty fines for smoking cannabis in public

Following the decriminalization of cannabis and hemp by the Thai government on June 9, 2022, visitors to the kingdom are advised to familiarize themselves with the rules governing the use and possession of the herbs.

The Ministry of Public Health has designated cannabis and hemp as controlled plants, legalizing them for medical and health purposes while limiting their possession and use to adults over the age of 20.







Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) removed cannabis extracts containing less than 0.2% tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) from its list of prohibited narcotics. Extracts containing more than 0.2% THC are still prohibited.

THC is the primary psychoactive component of cannabis.





It is essential to note that smoking cannabis in public is also prohibited, with violators potentially facing jail sentences of up to three months and a fine of up to 25,000 baht. The new cannabis policies also permit its production and use expressly for medical or health-related purposes.

Importing cannabis, hemp extracts, hemp-derived products, and any cannabis and hemp parts into Thailand is also illegal. (NNT)

































