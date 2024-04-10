Government plans to inject 500 billion baht into economy, benefiting 50 million citizens

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin announced on the social media platform “X” that the government has successfully launched a policy to provide a 10,000-baht stipend via the Digital Wallet. This initiative aims to enhance the quality of life and foster economic development across the country.

He detailed that the government plans to inject 500 billion baht into the economy, benefiting 50 million citizens. This infusion is expected to spur economic growth by stimulating spending, improving living standards, and generating employment opportunities for all, including vulnerable groups. The anticipated outcome includes broader business investments, increased goods production, more jobs, and a vibrant cycle of economic activities. Essentially, this campaign is designed to restore economic vitality to citizens, communities, and entrepreneurs.







Prime Minister Srettha also mentioned the tax benefits for the government and highlighted that the Digital Wallet would ensure spending is in line with the project’s goals. This is because transactions are trackable, laying a crucial foundation for the nation’s digital economy.

The execution of this policy will adhere to the 2017 Constitution, existing laws, and regulations. He stressed the need for transparent, verifiable, honest, diligent, and cautious operations to serve the public interest. Furthermore, he underscored the government’s commitment to maintaining fiscal discipline, affirming it as a non-negotiable priority. (NNT)



































