Fifth batch of Thai workers and students return from Israel

On Monday night (16 October), a total of 244 Thai workers and students arrived at Suvarnabhumi Airport. They traveled via El Al Israel Airlines, flight LY085. This marks the fifth batch of Thais returning from Israel. Officials said there will be daily flights bringing Thais Thai home from the war-torn area.

Upon arrival, families joyfully embraced their returning loved ones, expressing gratitude for their safe return. They also thanked the Thai government for facilitating the journey, making their reunion possible.







Dr. Petchdao Tohmena, an advisor to the Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research, and Innovation, welcomed 33 Thai students from this flight.

These students had been in Israel for agricultural training, drawn by its efficient innovations. While their training location was relatively distant from conflict areas, concerns for student safety prompted their early return.







The ministry ensured the safe return of all Thai students studying abroad and emphasized future overseas training would prioritize student safety. Additionally, they are assessing the situation for an estimated 2,000 to 3,000 Thai students studying in countries neighboring Israel, preparing support if the situation escalates.

Students voiced their happiness upon returning. They showed gratitude to all agencies for coordination, while expressing personal desire to continue training but acknowledged the importance of safety. Many hope for another opportunity to train in agriculture. (NNT)













