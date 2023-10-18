PM Srettha meets Russian President Putin in China

A bilateral discussion recently took place between high-level officials of Thailand and Russia, aiming at fortifying ties between the two nations.

The meeting between Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and Russian President Vladimir Putin was held on October 17th at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China.







The Prime Minister expressed his delight at the opportunity to meet with President Putin, emphasizing the deep-rooted friendship between the two nations. Thailand and Russia celebrated the 125th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2022. Both sides recognized the importance of elevating their relationship, seeing it as a shared intention.

President Putin praised the long-standing, close ties with Thailand, suggesting enhanced bilateral and multilateral cooperation, especially in culture and tourism. Both countries recognized their strong people-to-people ties. Moreover, the year 2024 has been designated for Thai-Russian cultural and tourism exchanges.







The Thai Cabinet this week extended the visa stay for Russian visitors from 30 to 90 days. Over one million Russian tourists visit Thailand annually.

On the political front, continuous exchanges in security personnel training between both nations have been emphasized. Economically, they see the need to facilitate increased trade. The Prime Minister urged Russia to promote agricultural trade between the two countries and invited Russia to consider investing more in Thailand. (NNT)



























