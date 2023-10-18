DPM Somsak to visit southern border provinces and Malaysia on 19 – 21 October

Deputy Secretary-General and Acting Secretary-General of the Southern Border Provinces Administrative Center (SBPAC) Chanathan Saengphum held a meeting today (17 October) with local officers in preparation for the upcoming visit of Deputy Prime Minister Somsak Thepsuthin who will be inspecting various operations in Thailand’s southern border provinces from 19 October to 21 October.

During the said period, DPM Somsak will be visiting Narathiwat, Sonkhla, Pattani, and the state of Kelantan of Malaysia. He will be accompanied by heads of government agencies.







According to the meeting, the deputy premier will be following up on issues related to flooding and other plights faced by the locals, as well as on checkpoints through which livestock products and other goods enter Narathiwat province. In addition, he will be observing a campaign in Pattani province where the farming of economic animals is being promoted. Later on, he will chair a meeting with representatives from the Songkhla Village Fund Committee.

Afterward, the deputy prime minister is scheduled to meet with the President of the Malaysian Chinese Association in Kelantan, Malaysia, where both parties will discuss economic development and social cooperation between Thai cities and the border state of Malaysia. (NNT)













