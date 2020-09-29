Thai man pulls gun on store clerk after being told to wear mask

A man pulled a gun on a convenience store clerk in Nan province northern Thailand after being asked to wear a facemask.





The suspect, identified only as “Settapol”, 45, was captured on video threatening the clerk at a PTT gas station mini-mart Sept. 25 after he was refused entry due to not wearing a mask.



Settapol argued, then went back to his car and got a gun, pointed it at the staffer and left.

Na Noi police issued a summons for Settapol to surrender within seven days for carrying a firearm in public without reason. He also must surrender the weapon for a license check.







