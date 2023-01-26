Festivals, food and luxury hotels make Thailand one of the best places to travel internationally

According to the Insider website, Thailand is one of the best places to travel internationally in 2023.

Insider – a famous website and application from the USA that features news and lifestyle information – has selected the 23 best places in the world to travel in 2023.

Thailand was chosen partly because of the relaxed travel rules and the lifting of COVID-19 border restrictions.







Another draw is that there are interesting festivals throughout the year, especially the Songkran Festival and Rolling Loud Thailand 2023 (a world-class hip-hop music festival), which will be held in April.

In addition, Thailand has many luxury hotels and is a great place for foodies and shoppers. (PRD)

































