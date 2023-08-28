Father kills family over debt caused by call center scam in Samut Prakan

Deputy national police chief Gen. Surachet Hakparn has ordered a hunt for a money lending app scam syndicate that deceived a woman in Samut Prakan, possibly leading to a tragic family murder, committed by her husband last night.

The incident may be related to a fraudulent loan scheme in which the woman was deceived to transfer money by a call center gang.







It is believed that her husband was under extreme stress from previous debt and the loss of about one million baht to the call center scam that led him to murder his wife and two sons, aged 11, 13.

He killed them with a knife before he cut his throat in an attempt to take his own life. His wife and children were dead but he was severely injured.







Following the incident, authorities immediately dispatched a team to the crime scene to expedite the search for the root causes of the family tragedy. This includes a thorough examination of the information related to the loan app, as well as the financial trails to identify the operators behind the illegal money lending app. It remains unclear whether the app originates within Thailand or abroad.

Tomorrow, he will convene an investigative meeting at the Bang Kaew Police Station in Samut Prakan province. (TNA)













