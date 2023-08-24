Calling all Brits: Wednesday August 30 at Pattaya City Expats Club

Pattaya City Expat Club (PCEC) is hosting a visit by British embassy Bangkok consul Joanne Finnamore-Crorkin on Wednesday morning August 30. She is responsible for the embassy’s consular, welfare work with British nationals throughout Thailand and will speak generally about the services available as well as those unavailable. One particular concern to the embassy at present concerns uninsured British nationals having accidents requiring hospitalization.







PCEC invites all Brits – and anyone else interested – to attend the meeting which will be held in the 4th floor meeting room of the Executive Tower of the Holiday Inn, Pattaya Beach Road, next Wednesday starting promptly at 10.30 a.m.. There is no requirement to be a PCEC member on this occasion and admission is free. Please arrive no later than 10.15 a.m.. A discounted breakfast is available from 9 a.m. in the sixth floor restaurant for those interested: just say to restaurant reception staff you are attending the PCEC meeting.







The Executive Tower is the second Tower on your right if you enter via the Beach Road route (after the Beach Tower). Parking available on the premises or on Second Road which offers an alternative access route. PCEC believes this is an important meeting as the role of the embassy’s consular work in Thailand has evolved over time and continues to do so. For example, there is now a partnership for issuing British visas and British passports with VFS Global. The consul will answer questions about embassy services from attenders at the meeting. If any non-members get lost in the Holiday Inn complex on the morning of Wednesday August 30, they can phone 0817827363 for direction assistance.













