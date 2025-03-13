Failed Delivery – Five foreign tourists hired to smuggle dried cannabis buds to UK, Singapore caught at Koh Samui Airport

SURAT THANI, Thailand – Koh Samui customs officials have seized over 140 kilograms of dried cannabis buds, valued at approximately 4 million baht, from five foreign tourists attempting to smuggle them out of the country.

The seizure occurred when customs officers at Koh Samui Airport discovered seven suspicious luggage bags belonging to five foreign passengers: two British men, two British women, and one Malaysian man. They were checking in for flights to Singapore and the United Kingdom. Authorities then coordinated with Bo Phut Police to bring them and their luggage to Bo Phut Police Station for inspection.







Upon examination, the seven bags were found to contain vacuum-sealed packages of dried cannabis buds, totaling over 140 kilograms and valued at approximately 4 million baht.

During questioning, the two British men, who are friends, confessed that they were hired by a Thai man to transport four bags containing a total of 85 kilograms of vacuum-sealed cannabis buds to London, England. They were promised their debts in the UK would be cleared in exchange for successful delivery.

Similarly, the two British women admitted they were hired by a Thai man to carry two bags containing 35 kilograms of vacuum-sealed cannabis buds to London. They were promised 2,000 pounds each for successful delivery. The Malaysian man stated he was given one bag containing 22 kilograms of vacuum-sealed cannabis buds to transport to Singapore, with a promised payment of 6,000 ringgit.



Police and customs officials seized the contraband and charged the suspects with attempting to export goods without going through customs procedures, violating the Protection and Promotion of Thai Traditional Medicine Act, and the Ministry of Public Health’s Controlled Herbs Announcement.

All suspects confessed to the charges. (TNA)























