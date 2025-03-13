No high-level masterminds apprehended as call center crackdown continues in Shewe Kokko across Thailand’s Mae Sot

MYAWADDY – Following a month-long crackdown on call center gangs in Myawaddy, Myanmar, across from Thailand’s Mae Sot district, authorities have detained over 7,000 foreign nationals from 30 countries and repatriated more than 2,000.

The Myanmar junta-allied Karen Border Guard Force (BGF) continues to enforce strict measures within the Shwe Kokko Special Economic Zone, focusing on combating illegal business activities following the month-long operation against call center gangs engaged in global online scams.

Chinese nationals implicated in criminal cases are being held in specific buildings pending repatriation, with close surveillance and CCTV monitoring due to frequent altercations.







Each room houses 7-10 Chinese people, provided with three meals daily. One Chinese man displayed injuries allegedly inflicted by a call center gang during forced labor, while others expressed a desire for swift repatriation.

Throughout the crackdown, the BGF seized hundreds of computers, mobile phones, and communication equipment used in online scams.

Lt. Col. Naing Maung Zaw, BGF spokesperson said that the call center crackdown in Shwe Kokko is nearly 100% successful. In other areas of Myawaddy, including KK Park and casino zones, over 7,000 foreign nationals from 30 countries have been detained, with over 2,000 repatriated.

The BGF reports that no high-level masterminds have been apprehended, with only six Chinese managers detained, and estimates that fewer than 1,000 call center scammers remain at large in Myawaddy.

The BGF’s primary challenge now is caring for over 5,000 foreign detainees, at a cost of 200 baht per person per day, totaling over 3 million baht per month. Funds have been redirected from various battalions to manage these expenses, prompting the BGF to request that each country repatriate its citizens, with Thailand’s assistance in coordination.

Delays in repatriating foreign scammers and call center victims held by the BGF and DKBA could lead to escapes and exacerbate cross-border crime.







The BGF spokesperson also appealed to Thailand to ease measures impacting Myawaddy, including electricity and internet cuts and fuel export restrictions, citing severe effects on local residents.

The BGF expressed concern over Thailand’s potential arrest warrant for Col. Saw Chit Thu, denying any involvement in human trafficking and affirming a commitment to cooperate in resolving border issues.

The BGF remains committed to developing Shwe Kokko as a business and trade hub with Chinese investment, while pledging to enforce stringent measures against illegal activities. Time will determine the efficacy of these measures. (TNA)























