Explosive found in basement of Terminal 21 Mall, Korat

NAKHON RATCHASIMA – Security officers found an explosive on the LG basement of the Terminal 21 shopping center in Nakhon Ratchasima’s provincial seat and had to evacuate vendors who were surveying damage in the premise.





Tenants of commercial areas at the mall were allowed to enter all floors except LG in the building to survey their damage late this morning. Shortly afterwards they were evacuated because police found an explosive in a cold storage room of Foodland supermarket on the LG floor.

A bomb squad was deployed to defuse it. Pending that, vendors were kept outside the building.

In front of the mall, people were laying bouquets in remembrance of victims killed in the shooting rampage. Doctors, nurses and other staff of nearby Saint Mary’s Hospital also arrived with their bouquets.

At the Nakhon Ratchasima provincial hall, officials and people wore black clothes to mourn the deaths. They followed an instruction from the Interior Ministry to wear black to extend condolences to the families of victims.

Provincial authorities planned a clean-up from the Thao Suranaree monument to the Terminal 21 mall tomorrow to restore the morale of local people. At least 10,000 volunteers and officials were expected to show up for the activity.







