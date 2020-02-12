Humanitarian aid prepared for Westerdam cruise: PM

BANGKOK – Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-ocha reiterated that a cruise ship from Hong Kong is not allowed to dock in Thailand but humanitarian aid will be provided at the port.







The Westerdam cruise, operated by Holland America Line, departed from Hong Kong on February 1 and was turned down to dock by Japan, the Philippines, and Guam amid coronavirus fears.

Thai authorities followed suit, denying entry to the luxury liner. However, Gen. Prayut said humanitarian aid such as fuel, food and water would be prepared for the ship, the same practice as other countries.

“There are more than 2,000 people on board. We need to remain vigilant against the spread of the novel coronavirus. The outbreak situation in Thailand is in Phase 2, currently controllable. We have to prevent it from escalating to Phase 3,” the prime minister said.

Regarding face mask shortage in the country, the commerce minister discussed with face mask manufacturers to increase their production to meet high demand, he added.





