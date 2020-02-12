PM expresses worry about violent copycats

BANGKOK– Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha formed a committee to rehabilitate victims of the shooting spree in Nakhon Ratchasima province and ordered decisive action against those posting violent messages on social media platforms to prevent copycats.





Gen Prayut said that the special committee would work out legally acceptable assistance for victims in addition to donations and existing welfare.

He also said that the government was taking serious action against anyone who posted threatening messages to create fear in order to prevent copycats of the shooting rampage. He said he was concerned about the abuse of social media.

Gen Prayut asked people to help watch out for copycats which he said continued to exist. The shooting rampage should not be used as a tool to create social division while the nation was mourning losses from the incident, he said.

“Everyone must help reduce violence. Do not use the incident to cause rifts. I would like parents to closely monitor the behaviors of their children while they are playing games,” the prime minister said.

He also said that he ordered investigation into vested interests involved in welfare projects for government officials as conflicts in such a project were claimed to motivate the shooting spree in Nakhon Ratchasima province.

Concerned authorities would find ways to prevent the vested interests, Gen Prayut said.







