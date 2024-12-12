Explore inclusive innovations at ‘Thailand Friendly Design Expo 2024’, BITEC Bangna until Dec 15

BANGKOK, Thailand – Varawut Silpa-archa, Minister of Social Development and Human Security, inaugurated the Thailand Friendly Design Expo 2024, showcasing advancements in technology, innovations, and inclusive design for persons with disabilities and the elderly. The event also marked the opening of the 2nd Friendly Design Hotels, MICE, and Tourism for All International Conference (FTIC).

This 8th annual expo highlights inclusive innovations such as mobility aids, home design solutions, and everyday tools aimed at improving independence for the elderly and persons with disabilities. Products crafted by disabled artisans and seniors, as well as health and wellness services, are also on display and available for purchase.







Minister Varawut emphasized the importance of such events in preparing Thailand for an aging society and reducing barriers for individuals with disabilities. The innovations showcased at the expo align with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, promoting convenience, safety, equality, and inclusivity without leaving anyone behind.

The event is supported by the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security and related networks in universal design. The public is invited to explore cutting-edge innovations and support products created by persons with disabilities and seniors from now until December 15, 2024, at Hall 101, BITEC Bangna. (TNA)



































