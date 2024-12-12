Federation of Thai Fashion Designers inaugurated

BANGKOK, Thailand – Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya has presided over the inauguration of the Federation of Thai Fashion Designers (FTFD). The new organization aims to serve as a central hub connecting all sectors within Thailand’s fashion industry. Its mission is to enhance the global competitiveness of the nation’s fashion, apparel, and textile sectors.

During the event, Her Royal Highness accepted the role of Honorary President of the FTFD alongside association representatives. The initiative is inspired by Her Royal Highness’ international experiences and the Princess’s dedication to promoting Thai brands abroad. Her Royal Highness envisions sharing her expertise with Thai designers to help them elevate their brands. Additionally, Her Royal Highness encourages designers to contribute to community development by transferring knowledge to artisan villages and craft communities. The establishment of the federation also aims to improve the quality of life for people across Thailand.







The FTFD is positioned as a driving force for sustainable growth in Thailand’s fashion industry. It plans to provide education and skills training to raise the standards of fashion, clothing, and textile production. By doing so, it seeks to strengthen Thailand’s position in the global market.

The federation will serve as a coordinating body. It will connect with government agencies, media, and both domestic and international retail businesses. This role aims to increase bargaining power and maximize benefits for the Thai fashion industry.







Another key focus of the FTFD is training. It will provide emerging entrepreneurs and established brand owners with the skills and knowledge to succeed in the competitive market. The federation will foster unique advantages for Thai designers while creating opportunities for commercial growth both locally and internationally.

Collaboration among members will be a cornerstone of the FTFD’s work. It emphasizes the importance of sharing experiences and expertise to support new entrepreneurs. The initiative also aims to benefit diverse communities across the country, reinforcing its commitment to Thailand’s economic and social development. (NNT)



































