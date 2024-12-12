Sweet success – Fresh milk jujubes from Wang Nam Khiao, selling out at 600kg daily

NAKHON RATCHASIMA, Thailand –– This winter, fresh milk jujubes from Wang Nam Khiao are yielding an abundant, high-quality harvest with a sweet and delicious taste, Dec 11. Orders have poured in, exceeding supply, as farmers struggle to keep up despite harvesting 600 kilograms per day.

At Pichai Donklang’s 6-rai farm in Sub Sai Thong village, Wang Nam Khiao district, the jujubes are thriving and being prepared for delivery to an overwhelming number of customers. Pichai, 59, a farmer who previously grew corn on this land, decided to switch to a more valuable crop. Inspired by the potential of fresh milk jujubes, he initially planted them using traditional methods.







However, pest problems led him to invest in insect-proof netting for the entire orchard. This investment, costing approximately 750,000 baht, was funded by profits from the first three years of production and is expected to last over 10 years, significantly reducing pest-related issues.

Pichai prioritizes quality, allowing mature jujube trees to yield 100 kilograms each but selecting only 50–60 kilograms per tree to ensure maximum nutrients and sweetness. The fruits are larger than average, with about 10 jujubes per kilogram, making them highly popular among customers who reorder annually.

Currently, the farm’s daily harvest of 600 kilograms is sold out entirely through preorders, leaving little for local markets. Pichai estimates a total harvest of approximately 13 tons by February next year. (TNA)









































