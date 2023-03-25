Expensive tours and safety concerns will not dampen Thai Songkran festival in April

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) expects the Songkran Festival this year will be lively after the full celebrations were cancelled in the past two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The TAT projected the tourism would rebound during the Thai New Year holidays, said TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn. He believed people wanted to enjoy water splashing in hot summer days.







TAT will sponsor organizing the festival celebrations at main venues such as in Chiang Mai and Bangkok and will focus on preserving Thai culture and tradition.

With cooperation from all concerned parties, last year, Thailand welcomed about 11.8 million foreign tourists, said the TAT governor.







He hoped the new government to be formed after the May 14 election will have policy consistency to support tourism such as an extended length of stay for foreign tourists, immigration facilitation and domestic tourism stimulus.

Asked about any impact from warnings for Thai destinations, shared on social media by Chinese tourists, he said it may affect sales of tour packages but for a short period. TAT offices in China monitored the issues and reported on March 22 that the situation returned to normal after airlines and tour operators provided facts related to complaints on expensive prices and safety concerns.

Rumours are not true and will fade away, he said. (TNA)

































