A distraught man was rescued before jumping to his death from a Pattaya overpass.

Police and Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation workers spent more than an hour trying to talk Panomkorn Saesamrong, 20, down from the outside of the pedestrian overpass on Sukhumvit Road above the Central Road underpass in front of Pattaya School No. 5 March 20.







Negotiations were going nowhere, with Panomkorn refusing to engage in talks. Officers finally distracted him enough for rescuers to grab the man and pull him to safety.

Back on the grand, Panomkorn refused to say why he wanted to jump and only cried. He was taken to a nearby hospital for mental evaluation.



























