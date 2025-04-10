Excitement builds as Songkran festivities begin in Chiang Mai; over 130,000 tourists expected

CHIANG MAI, Thailand – As Songkran celebrations kick off, tourists have begun to flock to Chiang Mai in large numbers, filling both the train stations and the airport. With this influx of visitors, the local economy is expected to see a boost, with an estimated 1.5 billion baht in revenue generated during the festival.

At the Chiang Mai Railway Station, passengers on the special express trains from Bangkok are welcomed with traditional Lanna dance performances, including the “Fon Rom” and “Fon King Ka Ra,” along with garland offerings. The station anticipates over 4,000 passengers per day, with a total of 25,000 people expected to travel by train during the Songkran period. To accommodate the demand, the number of daily trains from Bangkok to Chiang Mai has been increased to 12.







Meanwhile, at Chiang Mai International Airport, the terminal is decorated with traditional “Tung Chao Tung Chai” banners, creating a festive atmosphere for the arriving tourists. This year, the airport will see an additional 20 flights, increasing the total number of flights from 177 to 197 per day. The expected influx of passengers will add an extra 20,000 people to the usual daily count of 22,000. The Tourism Authority of Thailand’s Chiang Mai office predicts that over 130,000 tourists will visit the city during Songkran, contributing to an expected 1.5 billion baht in revenue. (TNA)



























