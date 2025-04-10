Thailand strengthens diplomatic channels for U.S. tariff negotiations

BANGKOK, Thailand – Efforts are underway to ensure continued progress in trade negotiations with the United States. These efforts follow growing concern over the impact of newly announced U.S. tariffs on global trade and the Thai economy.

Foreign Affairs Minister Maris Sangiampongsa confirmed Thailand’s readiness to manage the situation. The ministry has been involved since before the official U.S. announcement. Jaithai Upakarnitikaset, Acting Director-General of the Department of American and South Pacific Affairs, has joined the negotiation team. The team is led by Wuttikrai Leeveeraphan, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce.







Suriya Jindawong, Thailand’s Ambassador to Washington, D.C., is playing a key role in supporting the talks. He is coordinating closely with various U.S. agencies, including departments overseeing trade, defense, agriculture, and security. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also continues to engage through its diplomatic missions in the United States.

Minister Maris confirmed that Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra spoke with ASEAN Chair Anwar Ibrahim following his call with four ASEAN leaders. He noted that each country faces different impacts, which require tailored negotiation strategies. The government had established a task force earlier this year to prepare for the evolving trade situation. Thai-U.S. relations remain strong and are expected to support the negotiation process ahead. (NNT)



























