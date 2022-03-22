Bangkok -Ayutthaya steam train on March 26 fully booked

A special round trip on a steam train from Bangkok to Ayutthaya has been fully booked, according to the State Railway of Thailand.

SRT PR director Ekarat Sri-arayanpong said the trip was planned on March 26 to celebrate the 125th anniversary of the SRT and commemorate the inaugural train trip from Bangkok to Ayutthaya that King Rama V launched on March 26, 1896.



The trip was scheduled to depart from the Hua Lamphong railway station at 8.10am and arrive at the Ayutthaya station at 10.25am. On its return trip, the steam train will leave the Ayutthaya station at 4.40pm and reach Hua Lampong at 6.55pm.

The SRT operates the Pacific steam locomotive dating from the World War II period on six special occasions annually. (TNA)










































