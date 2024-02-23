Events and festivals in Thailand over this weekend

By Pattaya Mail
Some events and festivals that can be enjoyed over this weekend.

All About Arts – Nang Yai Wat Khanon 2024

All About Arts – Nang Yai Wat Khanon 2024
Now until – 7 April 2024
(Saturday and Sunday, 09.00-16.00 Hrs.)
Wat Khanon, Ratchaburi

20th Chiang Rai Flower Festival
Extended until 29 February 2024
Tung and Khom Park, Chiang Rai



Ayutthaya Sundown 2024
January to April
Wat Chaiwatthanaram and Wat Ratchaburana, Ayutthaya

43rd Satun International Kite Festival 2024,
23-25 February 2024
Satun Air Force Airport, Satun



Song by The River@Krabi Season 2
23-26 February 2024
(18.00-22.00 Hrs.)
The Mud Crabs Sculpture, Krabi (Tatkrabi)

THAI FIGHT Phimai
25 February 2024
Meru Brahmathat, Phimai District, Nakhon Ratchasima (TAT)















