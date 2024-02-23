Events and festivals in Thailand over this weekend

THAILAND EVENT: Some events and festivals that can be enjoyed over this weekend:

All About Arts – Nang Yai Wat Khanon 2024

Now until – 7 April 2024

(Saturday and Sunday, 09.00-16.00 Hrs.)

Wat Khanon, Ratchaburi

20th Chiang Rai Flower Festival

Extended until 29 February 2024

Tung and Khom Park, Chiang Rai







Ayutthaya Sundown 2024

January to April

Wat Chaiwatthanaram and Wat Ratchaburana, Ayutthaya

43rd Satun International Kite Festival 2024,

23-25 February 2024

Satun Air Force Airport, Satun







Song by The River@Krabi Season 2

23-26 February 2024

(18.00-22.00 Hrs.)

The Mud Crabs Sculpture, Krabi (Tatkrabi)

THAI FIGHT Phimai

25 February 2024

Meru Brahmathat, Phimai District, Nakhon Ratchasima (TAT)

































