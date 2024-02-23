Holy relics of Lord Buddha and two disciples from India arrive in Thailand

Holy relics of Lord Buddha, his two disciples Arahata Sariputra and Arahata Maudgalayana on Thursday arrived in Thailand from India and will be displayed in the kingdom from Feb 23 to March 18.

Their enshrining ceremony will be held at 4 pm at Sanam Luang royal ceremonial ground Saturday. This auspicious occasion coincides with Magha Puja Day on February 24.







Holy relics of Lord Buddha and his two disciples have come temporarily to Thailand to be enshrined as part of the grand auspicious ceremony for His Majesty the King’s 6th Cycle Birthday Anniversary on July 28, 2024.

This marks the first time in history that holy relics of the Lord Buddha and his disciples have come to be temporarily enshrined in Thailand.







They will be housed in traditional Thai-style pagoda-shaped containers specifically built by craftsmen from the Fine Arts Department. Additionally, Thai traditional architecture has been constructed to be a temporary shrine, housing the holy relics at Sanam Luang.

His Holiness Somdet Phra Ariyavongsagatanana, the Supreme Patriarch will preside over the enshrining ceremony, led by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin.

Subsequently, the public is allowed to pay their respects from February 24 to March 3 between 9 am and 8 pm. The holy relics will be then enshrined in three provinces before being returned to India.

In the northern region, the relics will be open for public worship from March 5 to 8, 2024 at the Royal Pavilion (Hor Kham Luang), Royal Park Rajapruek, Chiang Mai Province. In the northeastern region, from March 10-13, they will be on display at Wat Mahawanaram, Ubon Ratchathani Province and in the southern region from March 15 to 18, at Wat Mahathat Wachiramongkol, Krabi Province.







Sending sacred relics abroad is a historic occasion, as it is not common for them to leave the country. The Indian government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, agreed to send the Buddha relics to Thailand, considering the utmost importance of the Great Auspicious Ceremony of His Majesty the King and to enhance the close and friendly relations between the two countries.

Furthermore, Indian residents in Thailand have strengthened their involvement in business, politics, education, and cultural soft power of Thailand, believing it to be a significant milestone in the historical relationship between India and Thailand. (TNA)



































