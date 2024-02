THAILAND EVENT: ‘THAI FIGHT Phimai’. Come and watch the tradition of Kard Chuek boxing at Meru Brahmathat next door to Phimai Historical Park in Nakhon Ratchasima Province. For Muay Kard Chuek, fighters have their hands bound in rope, just like the warriors of old.

The fight is taking place on Sunday 25 February 2024. Doors open at 4:00pm and the fights are from 6:00pm to 9:40pm. Entrance is free.

More information: https://www.facebook.com/thaifight.official (TAT)