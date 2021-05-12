Event organizer employees in Thailand can claim social security fund benefits

The Labor Ministry has now confirmed that the law does allow employees of event organization businesses, forced to suspend their operations because of the COVID-19 crisis, to claim compensation from the Social Security Fund (SSF).

Labor Minister Suchart Chomklin said operators of such firms are desperate, as conferences and functions have been cancelled and the firms’ activities have ground to a halt, due to bans on large gatherings, and they can no longer shoulder the expenses.







He explained that the prime minister earlier ordered the Social Security Office to review the law and find out if these employees qualify for compensatory assistance. Now, the Labor Ministry can confirm that employees of event organizers are eligible for compensation from the fund.







Last week, the Event Management Association urged relevant agencies to implement measures, including the government’s 50% co-payment subsidy, for the monthly salaries of their employees for the next 4-6 months, or until their businesses return to normal, and for the deferment of social security contributions from employers and workers for six months. (NNT)























